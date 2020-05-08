1. Over 5,400 Total COVID-19 Cases in TN, 273 Kids PositiveContinuing the streak of spike in COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu on Thursday, 7 May, reported 580 new cases of which 316 were from Chennai, taking the total number of cases to 5,409.Some 273 children, below the age of 12, also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, reported The News Minute.According to the report, a majority of cases reported on Thursday belonged to the Koyambedu cluster. The state’s Health and Family Welfare Department said that all cases reported and no primary case was detected.This Lockdown Season Show Your ‘Home Love’: Chennai Poet Ekshikaa2. 45 Cops in Chennai Test Positive for CoronavirusAt least 84 uniformed personnel, including cops and fire service personnel, have tested positive for coronavirus across Tamil Nadu, reported The Hindu. Chennai topped the list with 65 uniformed personnel testing positive.Of these, 45 belong to the Chennai City Police, including deputy commissioner of police, an inspector and at least 12 other sub-inspectors.“Our personnel have been asked to follow all guidelines issued by Health Department to public to keep away from the pandemic. We are constantly advising personnel to follow hygiene such as frequently washing hands and maintaining personal distance. Police station premises are disinfected," Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan told The Hindu. Jodhpur Cops Help Woman Give Birth After Car Breaks Down3. At Least 7 Injured in Boiler Explosion at NLC India Unit in TNAt least seven workers of NLC India Ltd were injured and hospitalised when a boiler in one of the power units in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district exploded on the evening of Thursday, 7 May.The power stations of the integrated mining-cum-power generating company are located at Neyveli in Cuddalore.“The accident happened in the evening and the injured workers have been admitted to the hospital,” a police official told IANS.Police and fire tenders reached the spot soon after getting the information, according to IANS.(Source: The Quint)Vizag ACP Confirms Gas Leak as 11 Die in Tragedy, 250 Hospitalised4. Flight Carrying Stranded Indians in Dubai to Land In CityA flight from Dubai, carrying stranded Indians, will land in Chennai on Friday, 8 May, reported The Hindu.With nearly 200 passengers, this is the first flight to land in the city amid the pandemic and is expected to land at 8 pm.On entering the airport, the temperature of the passengers will be checked, following which they will complete immigration. However, before exiting the airport, the Health Department officials will collect swab samples to test for COVID-19.5. With Salon Shut, Debt-Ridden Barber Kills HimselfA debt-ridden barber from Chennai's Taramani killed himself after he was unable to pay rent for his house and shop, reported The News Minute.Quoting his family, the report said that Barani expected the lockdown to be relaxed from 4 May. However, as restrictions on barbershops and salons continue, he struggled to make ends meet.On 6 May, an upset Barani informed his wife and mother that he was visiting his shop. However, when he failed to return for a long time, his mother went to look for him. She later found that her son had taken his life inside the shop, The News Minute reported. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)