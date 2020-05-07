At Least 7 Injured in Boiler Explosion at NLC India Unit in TN
At least seven workers of NLC India Ltd were injured and hospitalised when a boiler in one of the power units in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district exploded on Thursday, 7 May evening.
The power stations of the integrated mining-cum-power generating company are located at Neyveli in Cuddalore.
“The accident happened in the evening and the injured workers have been admitted to the hospital,” a police official told IANS.
Police and fire tenders reached the spot soon after getting the information, according to IANS.
(With inputs from IANS.)
