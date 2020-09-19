Chennai: Hydrogen Balloons Explode at Birthday Party for PM Modi 

According to the New Indian Express, the group had decided to celebrate the Prime Minister’s birthday on Friday (the PM’s birthday was on Thursday) at Padi in Chennai. The gathering, according to the report, was led by a BJP farmer association functionary.

Around 100 people are reported to have gathered for the event in Padi, and according to reports, the garlanded man was BJP Farmers Wing Vice-president Muthuraman.

All those hurt, reported to be 12 people, reportedly suffered minor injuries. They were rushed to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital after the incident.

A case has been booked by the Korattur police as the gathering did not have permission.