Tamil Actor and Dermatologist Dr Sethu Raman Passes Away at 36

Popular dermatologist Dr Sethu Raman passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Chennai on Thursday, 26 March, night.



The 36-year-old doctor was running a skincare and cosmetology facility 'Zi Clinic' in Chennai. He was known for the 2013 romantic-comedy ‘Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya’, ‘Saakka Podu Podu Raja’ and ‘50/50’.



He is survived by his wife and child.

He was a good friend to actor and comedian Santhanam who introduced him to movies.