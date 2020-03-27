Tamil Actor and Dermatologist Dr Sethu Raman Passes Away at 36
Popular dermatologist Dr Sethu Raman passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Chennai on Thursday, 26 March, night.
The 36-year-old doctor was running a skincare and cosmetology facility 'Zi Clinic' in Chennai. He was known for the 2013 romantic-comedy ‘Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya’, ‘Saakka Podu Podu Raja’ and ‘50/50’.
He is survived by his wife and child.
He was a good friend to actor and comedian Santhanam who introduced him to movies.
Recently, he had even tweeted videos raising awareness about the coronavirus pandemic and the need for social distancing. He urged people to stay indoors, wash hands at regular intervals and take extra care of the elderly at home. He also spoke about how everyone should extend support to doctors, sanitation workers, police and other officials by staying in quarantine and helping to stop the spread of the virus.
Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar tweeted saying she was shocked that ‘a very young life was gone too soon.’ As her dermatologist, he was always ‘smiling and soft-spoken,’ she said. She also changed her display picture to Sethu Raman's photograph to pay her tribute.
A number of people in the Kollywood community tweeted expressing shock and offering condolences.
Fans too, expressed their admiration for the doctor-actor.
