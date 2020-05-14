As COVID-19 is wiping away years of our developmental progress in weeks, the ability to reinvent ourselves and rebuild is more critical than ever before. With the development sector grappling with shrinking resources, the way forward requires coming together of all stakeholders - nonprofits, government, corporates, foundations, academia and philanthropists.The/Nudge Foundation is hosting Charcha 2020 which comprises of a panel discussion on ‘Empowering the Poor’ which is scheduled on Friday, 15 May from 5 pm-6 pm.Key areas such as ‘Triumph & Tragedy of Indian Agriculture’ will be deliberated upon in this session. The discussion will also revolve around challenges of the invisible workers and hold talks about direct cash benefits- pro poor and pro markets.Barun Mitra, Parth Shah, Shruti Rajagopalan, Yatish K Rajawat are the key speakers of the discussion.The event also comprises of an analysis on how the governments are becoming suspicious of the civil society. Further, speakers such as Vijay Mahajan, Smarinita Shetty and Vidya Shaha will talk about the pathways that India's social sector can explore to reframe the power equation between samaaj, sarkaar, and bazaar (civil society, government, and the market).Here’s a list of day wise sessions scheduled under the Civil Society and Prosperity panel from 14 to 16 May:IDR Panel - Strengthening the influence of Civil Society on 14 May from 3:00 pm-4:00 pmEvery youth a jagrik: Every space nurturing jagriks on 14 May from 5:00 pm- 7:00 pmPolitics Without Romance: An Introduction to Public Choice on 15 May from 10 am- 11 amIndia's Public Wealth: In Service of the Public on 15 May from 11 am-12 pmMaximising Civil Society Impact: A Problem of Trust Deficit on 15 may from 3pm- 4pmEconomic Freedom and Poverty Alleviation on 15 May from 4pm- 5pmHow Liberty Took People out of Poverty on 15 May from 6pm- 7pmParadoxes of the pandemic: Youth leadership in these polarising times on 16 May from 10 am- 12 pmYou can view the full schedule and register for the event here. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.