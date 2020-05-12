As countries grapple with the effects of COVID-19, it is becoming clear that the impact on the most vulnerable will be the hardest. In India alone, COVID-19 threatens to push 200 million people deeper into poverty.This situation needs to be addressed urgently. The conversation needs to begin now so that we are not too late to take action.The/Nudge Foundation is hosting '#charcha2020' - a platform to bring together thinkers, researchers, practitioners, enablers, policymakers, communicators, philanthropists and community leaders to address the toughest challenges in a post-COVID world.From May 14 to 16, 2020, '#charcha2020' will host nine plenary sessions and 16 parallel events to cover the broad range of topics in the development sector.The plenary sessions include talks by:Nobel Laureate Dr. Kailash Satyarthi (Founder, Bachpan Bachao)Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus (Founder, Grameen)Mr. Rajiv Kumar (Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog)A panel of leading economists: Mr. Kaushik Basu and Mr. Justin Lin Yifu - both former chief economists of the World Bank, and Dr. S. Krishnamurthy (Chief Economic Advisor to the PM)A panel of Nonprofit Leaders: Madhav Chavan (Founder, Pratham), Safeena Hussain (Founder, Educate Girls), Matthew Spacie (Founder, Magic Bus) and Shridhar Venkat (CEO, Akshaya Patra) in conversation with Ujwal Thakar, former CEO - PrathamA fireside chat between Ms. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (MD, Biocon) and Jayesh Parekh, Author of What shall we do with all this money?Plenary comments by Rohini Nilekani (Philanthropist), Ashish Dhawan (Philanthropist) and Roopa Kudva (MD, Omidyar Network India)The 16 events, each between 6 to 10 hours long, will cover the depth of topics in each area of sustainable development, running in parallel. Through Partial list of speakers notes, expert panels and demos, they will bring out India’s response to the pandemic and engage the audience in a conversation on how Covid-19 can be a critical inflection to strategize and build resilience against future shocks of this nature.Register here. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.