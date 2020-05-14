Several organisations such as Host Bridgespan, CSIP, Asha for Impact, The/Nudge are coming together to hold discussions on how philanthropy will bring social change in India.In Charcha 2020, a 60-minute discussion will be held on ‘Individual Giving’ on Friday, 15 May, from 3 pm-4 pm which will be moderated by Anu Prasad, founder of India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS).Priyanka Prakash from GiveIndia, Anoj Vishwanathan from Milaap, Varun Sheth from Ketto and Sundeep Talwar from the Akshaya Patra Foundation are the panelists of this session.How will the government manage to re-open the economy, how will it tackle the gaps in preparedness of the health system and foster civic sense and behavioural change required in the post-COVID world?On Saturday, 16 May from 10 am- 11 am, political leaders will speak on the role of the state governments in responding to COVID and how they can best work with the civil society and the private sector to improve the delivery of services to marginalised citizens.The discussion will focus on post-COVID imperatives such as strengthening healthcare capacity, job placements, access to entitlements among others. Pramod Bhasin, chairman of Clix Capital will moderate the panel.The/Nudge Foundation is hosting Charcha 2020 - a platform to bring together thinkers, researchers, practitioners, enablers, policymakers, communicators, philanthropists and community leaders to address the toughest challenges in a post-COVID world.Here’s a list of day wise sessions scheduled under the Fundraising and Philanthropy panel from 14 to 16 May:Opportunities for Philanthropic Responses to the COVID-19 Crisis in India on 14 May from 4:00 pm- 4:55 pmMasterclass: understanding blended finance models on 14 May from 4:30 pm- 5:00 pmInvestor Roundtable on education and skilling service delivery models at scale on 14 May from 5:00 pm-6:00 pmHow can philanthropy better support change makers (nonprofits and social enterprises) today on 14 May from 5:00 pm- 6:15 pmFundraising with foundations on 15 May from 10 am- 11 amHow DIB ready is your nonprofit? on 15 May from 11 am-12 pmOrganisational Capacity Building on 15 May from 12 pm- 1 pmFundraising Masterclass on 15 May from 1 pm- 2pmCSR panel discussion on 15 May from 4 pm- 5 pmWorking with Government on 15 May from 5 pm- 6 pmThe role of philanthropy and blended finance in rebuilding the nonprofit sector on 15 May from 6 pm- 7 pmScaling of Government Service Delivery on 16 May from 11 am- 12 pmYou can view the full schedule and register for the event here.