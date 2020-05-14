The/Nudge Foundation is hosting Charcha 2020 which is a platform to bring together thinkers, researchers, practitioners, enablers, policymakers, communicators, philanthropists and community leaders to address the toughest challenges in a post-COVID world.Hosted by Omidyar Network India, sessions lined up under ‘Land and Property Inclusivity’ from 14 to 16 May will hold talks on the inclusive empowerment of citizens through secure land, property and safe housing.The speakers include Padma Shri Awardee Dr Bina Agarwal, University of Manchester; Chockalingam, commissioner, survey and settlement in Maharashtra government; Dr Shekhar Shah, national council of applied economic research (NCAER).The discussions in this panel will further highlight several issues of this sector. They include panels on: the potential of geospatial mapping tools to secure property rights, how land administration can enable rural recovery, ground stories of the complex systemic challenges faced by women, and the effect of land conflict on development in the North-East.Here’s a list of day wise sessions scheduled under the Land and Property Inclusivity panel from 14 to 16 May:Tech and Land on 14 May from 4 pm -5 pmRural recovery in post pandemic world on 14 May from 3 pm- 4 pmVoices from the ground- Chapter 1 on 15 May from 6 pm- 7 pmEmpowering Dalits through land on 16 May from 12 pm- 1 pmYou can view the full schedule and register for the event here. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.