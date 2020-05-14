India has one of the worst gender imbalanced countries in the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated several negative trends for women and girls in the country. But, recovery from the pandemic represents an opportunity to reset, regroup and recommit to gender equality.The/Nudge Foundation is hosting '#charcha2020' – a platform to bring together thinkers, researchers, practitioners, enablers, policymakers, communicators, philanthropists and community leaders to address the toughest challenges in a post-COVID world. Registration link for this panel event can be found below.Dalberg is hosting ‘Advancing Gender Equity’ at ‘#Charcha2020’ to explore how to partner with the government to drive gender-forward agendas in post COVID-19 world like keeping girls in school, protect children from sex crimes, tackle the rise in gender-based violence, among others.The session increase on gender-based violence and how to support survivors post lockdown is scheduled for 14 May, between 4:00-5:00 pm. While journalist Pragya Tiwari will moderate the session, Red Dot Foundation’s Elsa Marie D'Silva and Breakthrough’s Yogita Verma are among the panelists.Another important session on empowering women in the post COVID-19 world is scheduled for 15 May, between 3:00 - 4:00 pm. Niti Ayog Gender Lens Investin’sg Anjali Bansal, will be in conversation with BMGF’s Subhalakshmi Nandi, and BBC journalists June Sarpong and Nina Goswami.Here are the day wise sessions list for the panel events on Gender:Session 1: How does the next generation of the women's movement respond to COVID? 14 May, 2020 between 3:00 - 4:00 pmSession 2: How can we respond to increased instances of GBV and support survivors post lockdown, given reduced support? 14 May, 2020 between 4:00 - 5:00 pmSession 3: Why is investing in girls key to our recovery? 14 May, 2020 between 5:00 - 6:00 pmSession 4: How do we empower women in a post-COVID world? 15 May, 2020 between 3:00 - 4:00 pmSession 5: How do we protect against the risk of increased child sex abuse and sex trafficking? 15 May, 2020 between 4:00 to 5:00 pmSession 6: The Missing Half - how to bring men to the gender conversation? 15 May, 2020 between 5:00 to 6:00 pm.You can register for the sessions here. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.