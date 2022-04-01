No Hippocratic Oath, MBBS Graduates To Take 'Charak Shapath'
As per revised guidelines, a 10-day yoga fresher course has also been recommended for medical students.
India’s apex medical education regulator, the National Medical Commission (NMC) said on Friday, 1 April, that students will now take the Maharshi Charak Shapath instead of the Hippocratic oath starting with the current batch of MBBS students in the country.
The new oath takes its name from Maharishi Charak, the father of Ayurveda who laid down a code of conduct for healers in ancient Indian medicine. The Hippocratic oath, based on Greek philosopher and healer Hippocrates, is undertaken by medical students in graduation ceremonies to symbolise their responsibility as doctors.
The new guidelines are a part of the regulatory authority’s revised competency-based curriculum for medical students. It says,
“Modified ‘Maharshi Charak Shapath’ is recommended when a candidate is introduced to medical education.”
The development comes days after Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, said in Rajya Sabha that there were no plans of replacing the Hippocratic Oath with Charak Shapath.
10-Day Yoga Course Recommended
A 10-day yoga fresher course has also been recommended under the revised guidelines, starting from 12 June till International Yoga Day on 21 June.
“Yoga module will be made available to all colleges… however colleges may adopt their own modules. Yoga unit may be inducted under PMR department or any other department of all colleges at their discretion,” as per the guidelines, reported Indian Express.
Students enrolling in PG medical colleges this year will also will also have to take the National Exit Test (NExT), a licentiate entrance examination that will also act as the MBBS final exam.
(With inputs from Indian Express.)
