No Hippocratic Oath, MBBS Graduates To Take 'Charak Shapath'

India’s apex medical education regulator, the National Medical Commission (NMC) said on Friday, 1 April, that students will now take the Maharshi Charak Shapath instead of the Hippocratic oath starting with the current batch of MBBS students in the country.

The new oath takes its name from Maharishi Charak, the father of Ayurveda who laid down a code of conduct for healers in ancient Indian medicine. The Hippocratic oath, based on Greek philosopher and healer Hippocrates, is undertaken by medical students in graduation ceremonies to symbolise their responsibility as doctors.

The new guidelines are a part of the regulatory authority’s revised competency-based curriculum for medical students. It says,