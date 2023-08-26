Chandrayaan-3 Landing Spot to Be Named 'Shivshakti': What PM Modi Said at ISRO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 26 August, met scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and congratulated them for the successful soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the moon.

“First, I was in South Africa. Then I had to go to Greece. But my thoughts were with you,” PM Modi said as he addressed scientists at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on Saturday.

He was briefed about the journey of Chandrayaan-3 – the third Indian lunar exploration mission – by ISRO Chairman S Somanath.