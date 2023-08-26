Chandrayaan-3 Landing Spot to Be Named 'Shivshakti': What PM Modi Said at ISRO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 26 August, met scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and congratulated them for the successful soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the moon.
“First, I was in South Africa. Then I had to go to Greece. But my thoughts were with you,” PM Modi said as he addressed scientists at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on Saturday.
He was briefed about the journey of Chandrayaan-3 – the third Indian lunar exploration mission – by ISRO Chairman S Somanath.
Before meeting the scientists, PM Modi greeted the people at the HAL Airport with the slogan 'Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan'. Here are the key highlights from his speech at ISRO:
PM Modi announced that 23 August – the day that India became the first country to soft land on the South Pole of the moon – will be celebrated as National Space Day from now on.
“I wanted to meet you all as soon as I landed in India," PM Modi said as he addressed ISRO scientists in Bengaluru.
As he congratulated the team of scientists behind the success of Chandrayaan-3, PM Modi said that India has now reached a region that was “untouched” and by doing so “accomplished extraordinary success.”
"This is India, which thinks innovatively and uniquely. This is the India which goes to dark zones and illuminates the world by spreading light," PM Modi said.
He said that the spot at which Chandrayaan-3's moon lander has soft-landed will henceforth be known as ‘Shivshakti’.
The prime minister added that the spot where Chandrayaan-2 left its footprint on the lunar surface in 2019 will be known as the ‘Tiranga Point’.
PM Modi explained that scientists had built an “artificial moon” at the ISRO research facility to test the soft landing of the Vikram lander.
“The lander was bound to succeed as it passed several tests before going there (to the Moon),” PM Modi said.
