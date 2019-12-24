Chandra Bose, BJP Leader and Netaji’s Grandnephew Questions CAA

Chandra Kumar Bose, Vice President of West Bengal BJP and the grandnephew of Subhash Chandra Bose has raised doubts over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), asking one of the most frequently-asked questions, “Why does it not include Muslims?”

His remarks come a day after a huge BJP rally rally was kicked off in support of CAA by the party's working president JP Nadda.

Bose said, “The concept of CAA is okay, I support it. But in order to implement the Act, certain modifications are required. The Act says that it is not based on any religion. If that is the case, then why are we stating that it is meant for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains? You should also include Muslims.”

