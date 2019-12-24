Chandra Bose, BJP Leader and Netaji’s Grandnephew Questions CAA
Chandra Kumar Bose, Vice President of West Bengal BJP and the grandnephew of Subhash Chandra Bose has raised doubts over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), asking one of the most frequently-asked questions, “Why does it not include Muslims?”
His remarks come a day after a huge BJP rally rally was kicked off in support of CAA by the party's working president JP Nadda.
Bose said, “The concept of CAA is okay, I support it. But in order to implement the Act, certain modifications are required. The Act says that it is not based on any religion. If that is the case, then why are we stating that it is meant for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains? You should also include Muslims.”
'Cannot Have Both Nomenclatures'
Bose continued, “If the Muslims are not being persecuted in their home countries, they will not come to India. It's simple. Either you say that minorities persecuted in their home countries are welcome, or you say that it is based on religion. You cannot have both the nomenclatures.”
He stated that the law was "fine in principle" but needed some modifications for the entire nation to accept the law.
'Shouldn't Restrict Act on Basis of Religion'
Bose pointed out, “In Afghanistan and Pakistan, there are Baluchis. India has also supported the Baluch movement, and I think that they are persecuted. The Ahmadiyyas in Pakistan, so why not include them as well? They might not desire to come to India. But we should not restrict this Act based on religion.”
“We must clarifiy our stand to end the crisis. PM clarified a lot of issues from the Ramlila ground the other day. But we need to clarify in writing. The media should also help convey the same, that it is not based on any religion per say,” he added.
Earlier, Bose had tweeted on the issue, stating that there should be transparency.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that Modi and Shah were making contradictory statements on NRC and wondered who was speaking the truth.
Addressing a rally in Kolkata, Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, said there was “no bigger fraud than the BJP,” and that people should be aware of the party's intentions.
During the Lok Sabha elections, Bose was also the BJP candidate from Kolkata South. However, he was defeated by TMC’s Mala Roy.
The remarks by Bose also come a day after the Jharkhand results where the BJP lost its hold. The coalition, comprising the JMM, the Congress and the RJD, won 47 of the state's 81 seats. Meanwhile, BJP bagged 25 seats, down from the 37 it had won in 2014.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)