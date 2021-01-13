Centre’s Polio Immunisation Drive Delayed ‘Till Further Notice’

The National Polio immunisation programme has been postponed by the Centre due to ‘unforeseen activities’

The polio drive was scheduled for 17 January, a pan-India initiative to administer polio drops to children who are 5 years old and younger.
The National Polio immunisation programme has been postponed until further notice by the Centre due to ‘unforeseen activities’. It was scheduled for 17 January, a pan-India initiative to administer polio drops to children who are 5 years old and younger.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan had stated the importance of the vaccine on 9 January citing that it is ‘essential the nation maintained overall immunity levels against polio virus’, quoted PTI.

The vaccination drive for COVID-19 in India will begin on 16 January 2021, the Centre said on Saturday, 9 January. “Priority will be given to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers, estimated to be around 3 crore, followed by those above 50 years and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 crore,” the Centre said.

(With inputs from PTI)

