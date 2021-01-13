Centre’s Polio Immunisation Drive Delayed ‘Till Further Notice’

The National Polio immunisation programme has been postponed until further notice by the Centre due to ‘unforeseen activities’. It was scheduled for 17 January, a pan-India initiative to administer polio drops to children who are 5 years old and younger.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan had stated the importance of the vaccine on 9 January citing that it is ‘essential the nation maintained overall immunity levels against polio virus’, quoted PTI.

The vaccination drive for COVID-19 in India will begin on 16 January 2021, the Centre said on Saturday, 9 January. “Priority will be given to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers, estimated to be around 3 crore, followed by those above 50 years and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 crore,” the Centre said.

(With inputs from PTI)