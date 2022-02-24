Centre Says Indians Stranded in Ukraine Can Return via Qatar
About 20,000 Indian nationals, including students, are stuck in several parts of Ukraine.
With thousands of Indian nationals stranded in war-struck Ukraine, the Centre said on Thursday, 24 February, that Indians can return via Qatar since Ukraine has shut its airspace for all civilian flights.
Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions, missile attacks, and air strikes being reported from across Ukraine.
The Indian embassy in Qatar tweeted on Thursday,
"Government of India, Ministry of Civil Aviation has allowed passengers traveling from Ukraine to travel by transit under India- Qatar bilateral air bubble arrangement. "
As per the bilateral agreement, passengers coming from Ukraine to Qatar will be able to board flights operating between Qatar and India.
'Find Bomb Shelters Nearby': Indian Embassy in Ukraine
The Embassy of India in Ukraine on Thursday issued advisories to Indian nationals and students stranded in Ukraine, asking them to identify bomb shelter locations in Kyiv via Google Maps.
In its third advisory of the day, the embassy also urged all to carry their identification documents at all times.
It said, "We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, Google Maps has a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros," inserting a link in the advisory.
