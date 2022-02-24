Centre Says Indians Stranded in Ukraine Can Return via Qatar

With thousands of Indian nationals stranded in war-struck Ukraine, the Centre said on Thursday, 24 February, that Indians can return via Qatar since Ukraine has shut its airspace for all civilian flights.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions, missile attacks, and air strikes being reported from across Ukraine.

About 20,000 Indian nationals, including students, are stuck in several parts of Ukraine.

The Indian embassy in Qatar tweeted on Thursday,