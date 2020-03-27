Centre to Clear Pending MGNREGA Wages by 10 April

The Centre has released Rs 4,431 crore to clear pending wages under the rural job scheme MGNREGA and will pay all dues by 10 April, officials said on Friday, 27 March, a day after the government announced increase in wages under the programme.

The announcement was made at a time a countrywide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak has left wage labourers with no work and financial resources.

The government will clear all pending wages under the employment guarantee scheme amounting to Rs 11,499 crore by 10 April, out of which Rs 4,431 crore has been released till Friday, officials said.