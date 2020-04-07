COVID-19: Over 22K Govt Relief Camps For Needy, Centre Tells SC
Over 22,000 government-run relief camps are functional in 578 districts of the country to provide shelter and food to needy citizens during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus, the Centre informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 7 April.
The Centre stated this in its status report in response to the PIL filed by activists Harsh Mander and Anjali Bhardwaj, seeking enforcement of fundamental right to life for migrant workers and payment of wages to them as they have been left without work or food following the lockdown.
The report, filed by additional secretary Gyanesh Kumar of Ministry of Home Affairs, gave facts and figures on relief camps, shelter homes and food camps run by several state governments and NGOs and said several lakhs of needy people are getting food and shelter in such centres.
“The Central Government has taken pro-active and pre-emptive steps to first deal with the emergent priority existing then viz. containing the spread of coronavirus in the country,” the report said.
It said that in 578 districts of the country, 22,567 relief camps are run by governments and 3,909 by several NGOs and in them, over one crore needy citizens have taken shelter and are getting food also. The report also said that over 17,000 food camps are operational in the country and people are getting food there.
It also said that over 15 lakh people have been given shelter and food by their respective employers during this lockdown.
“I state that while it is the responsibility of the Central Government and all State Governments to ensure protection of every section of this society, which the Central Government and all State Governments are discharging scrupulously, the present petition may not be entertained,” the MHA officer said.
It said the PIL was “bereft of any facts and is based on some newspaper reports”.
The Centre and all state governments are doing their best strategising all human resources and other resources to come out of this unprecedented global crisis, it said adding that during this “unprecedented crisis”, such a plea should not be entertained.
The bench, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, took note of the response of the government that it was monitoring the situation and has set up helpline number for helping the poor workers.
Earlier, the Centre had told the Supreme Court that it has taken steps to deal with the coronavirus pandemic due to which its spread was so far contained but fake news, causing serious panic, is the “singlemost unmanageable hindrance” in the management of this challenge.
(The article has been published in arrangement with PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)