COVID-19: Over 22K Govt Relief Camps For Needy, Centre Tells SC

Over 22,000 government-run relief camps are functional in 578 districts of the country to provide shelter and food to needy citizens during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus, the Centre informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 7 April.

The Centre stated this in its status report in response to the PIL filed by activists Harsh Mander and Anjali Bhardwaj, seeking enforcement of fundamental right to life for migrant workers and payment of wages to them as they have been left without work or food following the lockdown.