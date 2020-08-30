Centre’s Borrowing Options To States To Settle GST Compensation

Also, under option one, the interest on the borrowing will be paid from the cess as and when it arises until the end of the transition period. After the transition period, principal and interest will also be paid from the proceeds of the cess, by extending the cess beyond the transition period for such period as may be required.

The state will not be required to service the debt or to repay it from any other source.

Moreover, in this option the state would also be permitted to avail full additional borrowing limits given under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package with the last 0.5 percent bonus also being given unconditionally. Unused borrowing could also be carried forward to the next year by the states.

Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package states allowed unconditional additional borrowing of 0.5 percent of SGDP (over and above 3 percent allowed) performance or reforms-linked borrowing of 1 percent in four reaches of 0.25 percent each and additional 0.5 percent borrowing on completing three out of four reforms.

The second option given by the Centre allows states to borrow entire projected GST compensation shortfall of Rs 2,35,000 crore (total shortfall of Rs 3 lakh crore minus Rs 65,000 crore collected as GST compensation cess) for FY21. But this borrowing will be allowed by subsuming the additional unconditional borrowing limit of 0.5 percent and the final (bonus) tranche of 0.5 percent given to states as a special limit to fight the COVID pandemic.

Though reform-linked borrowing will be permitted under this option, it would not be carried forward to next year. The interest on borrowing taken by states under this option will have to be paid by them from their resources. The principal on the amount borrowed under the option, after the transition period, will be paid from the proceeds of the cess. The states will not be required to repay the principal from any other source.

Also, to the extent of the shortfall arising due to implementation of GST (i.e. Rs. 97,000 crores approximately in aggregate) the borrowing will not be treated as debt of the state for any norms which may be prescribed by the Finance Commission.

The compensation cess will be continued after the transition period until such time as all arrears of compensation for the transition period are paid to the states. The first charge on the future C\cess would be the principal repayment. The remaining arrears of compensation accrued during the transition period would be paid after the principal is paid.

