Centre Calls Viral Order Fake, Says No Lockdown from 25 Sept

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on 24 March, had said that the entire country will be on lockdown from 25 March.

After a few months, the government began unlocking from June in various phases, resuming the activities which were not permitted during the lockdown in a graded way.

India's COVID-19 case tally on Tuesday, 15 September, crossed the 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 new cases and 1,054 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 49,30,237.