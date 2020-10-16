Centre to Borrow to Make Up for States’ GST Shortfall 

“I welcome the new announcement as far as it goes. But one more issue that should be discussed is how much compensation should be deferred? I would like the entire Rs 2.3 lakh crore to be paid to states this year itself,” Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac told The Indian Express.

After Thursday’s meeting, 12 states had accepted the Centre’s proposal to borrow from the markets, but nine others placed the onus of borrowing on the Government of India.

During a meeting in August, the Centre had given two options of borrowing to the states. One, borrow Rs 97,000 crore from a special window facilitated by the RBI. Two, borrow the entire expected shortfall of Rs 2,35,000 crore this year. It had also proposed extending the compensation cess levied on luxury, demerit and sin goods beyond 2022 to repay the borrowing.