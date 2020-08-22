Centre Asks States to Stop Restricting Inter-State Movement

Bhalla said that such restrictions amount to violation of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Quint
Published22 Aug 2020, 01:56 PM IST
India
1 min read

In a letter to the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said there were reports that local level restrictions on movement were being imposed by various districts and states, and asked them to remove the same.

According to news agency PTI, Bhalla emphasised on Unlock 3 guidelines, and said such restrictions are creating problems in the inter-state movement of goods and services and are impacting supply chains, resulting in disruption in economic activity and employment.

Further, according to PTI, Bhalla wrote in his letter:

“The guidelines also stated that no separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for movement of persons and goods for cross land border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.”   
The Union Home Ministry on 29 July, issued guidelines under ‘Unlock 3’, which were implemented from 1 August.

The lockdown will, however, continue to be implemented in containment zones till 31 August.

(With inputs from PTI.)

