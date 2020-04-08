Strict Action Against Hoarders, Black Marketeers: MHA to States

The Centre has asked the states and the union territories to invoke a stringent law to punish those indulging in hoarding and black marketing of essential commodities, saying such acts can't be ruled out due to the loss of production and labour crisis in the wake of the nationwide lockdown.

In a communication to chief secretaries of all states and union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), under the Disaster Management Act, has allowed manufacturing or production, transport and other related supply-chain activities related to essential goods like food, medicines and medical equipment.

However, there are reports of loss of production due to various factors, especially reduction in labour supply.