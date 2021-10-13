Producers to Import 10% Coal to Ease Supply: Report

Amid concerns of shortage of coal at power plants and a rise in demand for power, the Power Ministry on Tuesday, 12 October, allowed producers using domestic coal to import up to 10 percent of their coal requirements, The Indian Express reported quoting sources.

According to the report, the move is expected to boost the coal requirements of the producers in one week.

The move comes as the Centre on Tuesday said that there were no threats to power supply and urged people not to panic. Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi said that Coal India Ltd has “22 days' stock of coal” with it and that Monday, 11 October, saw a record coal supply of 1.94 million tonnes.