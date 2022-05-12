CBI Dismisses 4 Sub-Inspectors after Arrest for Demanding Rs 25 Lakh Bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday, 12 May, dismissed four sub-inspectors after placing them under arrest for demanding Rs 25 lakh bribe from a businessman in Chandigarh threatening him of implication in a terror case.

The accused officials were identified as Sumit Gupta, Pardeep Rana, Ankur Kumar, and Akash Ahlawat – all posted in Delhi office.