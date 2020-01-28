‘CCTV Footage With Cops’: JNU Contradicts Claims in Reply to RTIs

However, in response to another query filed by activist Saurav Das on 9 January, the JNU administration said “continuous and entire” CCTV footage of cameras at both North and Main gates on the day of the attack – was unavailable.

The reply to the RTI filed by Saurav Das, a member of the National Campaign for People's Right to Information (NCPRI), under “life and liberty”clause, said the main server of JNU at the Centre for Information System (CIS) was shut down on 3 January and had gone down the next day “due to power supply disruption.”

“None of the CCTV cameras were vandalised from 30 December 2019 to 8 January 2020,” the varsity, in its response to the earlier RTI, said.