CBSE, ICSE Class-12 Exams: SC to Hear Exam Cancellation Plea Today

The Supreme Court of India on Monday, 31 May, will hear the plea seeking cancellation of Class-12 exams for CBSE and ICSE. The court on 28 May, adjourned the hearing to 31 May after directing the petitioner to serve advance copies of the petition to respondents, ie, CBSE, Centre, and ICSE.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 11 am.

Advocate Mamta Sharma filed the PIL before the Supreme Court, seeking directions to Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel Class-12 board exams and devise an objective methodology to evaluate the results of Class-12 students. The plea was filed in the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The Supreme Court bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar will hear the petition.