CBSE, ICSE Class 12 Board Exams: SC Adjourns Hearing to 31 May

The Supreme Court of India on Friday, 28 May, adjourned the plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 board exams to Monday, 31 May. The apex court asked the petitioner to serve an advance copy to CBSE, Centre, and ICSE.

Advocate Mamta Sharma filed the PIL before the Supreme Court, seeking directions to cancel Class 12 Board exams and devise an objective methodology to evaluate the results of Class 12 students. The plea has been filed in the view of COVID-19 situation in the country.

The Supreme Court Bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar heard the petition.