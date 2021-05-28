CBSE, ICSE Class 12 Board Exams: SC Adjourns Hearing to 31 May
CBSE is expected to announce its final decision regarding Class 12 board exams on 1 June 2021.
The Supreme Court of India on Friday, 28 May, adjourned the plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 board exams to Monday, 31 May. The apex court asked the petitioner to serve an advance copy to CBSE, Centre, and ICSE.
Advocate Mamta Sharma filed the PIL before the Supreme Court, seeking directions to cancel Class 12 Board exams and devise an objective methodology to evaluate the results of Class 12 students. The plea has been filed in the view of COVID-19 situation in the country.
The Supreme Court Bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar heard the petition.
CBSE Class 12 Board Exams
Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also conducted a high-level meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, 23 May. It was held to discuss the conducting of CBSE's Class 12 exams and entrance exams for professional courses.
The meeting was attended by education ministers and secretaries of states and Union Territories. Various other stakeholders and chairpersons of state examinations boards, along with Union Ministers Praksh Javdekar and Smriti Irani, were also a part of it.
Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the states have been asked to send detailed suggestions for conducting Class 12 exams by Tuesday, 25 May.
No further decision has been announced yet.
