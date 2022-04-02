CBI To Conduct Psychological Test of 9 Arrested in Birbhum Massacre: Report

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday, 2 April, informed that it would conduct a forensic psychological assessment of the nine persons arrested in the Birbhum massacre, in which at least eight people were charred to death on 21 March.

A psychologist will monitor the body language and facial expressions of the suspects during the assessments, a CBI officer told news agency PTI.

"Forensic psychological assessment will be used while grilling the nine suspects. This is to ascertain whether these persons are telling the truth or lying," the officer told news agency PTI.