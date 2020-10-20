CBI to Also Probe TRP Case After UP Govt’s Recommendation

The matter has also gone to the courts, with the Bombay High Court on Monday asking the Mumbai Police to issue summons to Arnab Goswami if he is proposed to be named as accused in the TRP scam case. The court was informed by Senior Advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Goswami, that he will appear and cooperate with the probe if he receives the summons.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai Police had said that it has busted a "TRP scam", whereby Television Rating Points (TRPs) were being manipulated. In the briefing, the Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh said that ratings by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), which measures television ratings in India, have been manipulated.

The police named Republic TV and two other Marathi channels who, it said, were involved in the practice.