Summon Arnab if He is to Be Named as Accused in TRP Scam: HC

Bombay High Court on Monday, 19 October, told Mumbai Police to issue summons to Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, if he is arraigned as accused in the controversial television rating point (TRP) scam, according to LiveLaw.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Mumbai police, has agreed to the suggestion that the Mumbai Police should first summon Goswami if the officer probing the scam decides to name him as an accused, reported HT.

According to Live Law, the bench comprising of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnika were also informed by Senior Advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Goswami, that he will appear and cooperate with the probe if he receives the summons.