CBI Raids Home of Ex-Cong MLA Roshan Baig Arrested in Ponzi Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Monday, 23 November, raided the home of former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig, reported NDTV.

This development comes a day after Roshan Baig’s arrest on Sunday, in connection with the Rs 4,000 crore IMA Ponzi scam.

Mansoor, according to NDTV, subsequently returned to India to be arrested, and named Baig as allegedly being involved in the scam.