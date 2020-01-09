CBI Gets Nod for Supplementary Extradition Plea Against Nirav Modi

A special court on Wednesday, 8 January, allowed the CBI to submit a supplementary extradition request against fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi to the concerned authorities in London, where the diamantaire is residing presently.

