Chinese Visa Case: CBI Conducts Searches at Karti Chidambaram's Residence
They said during earlier searches, a portion of Karti's home was sealed because keys were not available.
The CBI on Saturday, 9 July, conducted searches at the residence of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in Chennai in connection with the Chinese visa case, officials said.
They said during searches on 17 May after filing of the FIR, a portion of Karti Chidambaram's home was sealed because keys of that portion were not available.
The keys were understood to be with his wife who was abroad at the time of searches, they said.
The searches in that portion were resumed on Saturday after agency received the keys, they said.
The agency officials said searches on Saturday will be considered as part of the searches that took place on 17 May.
Karti has termed the allegations against him a result of political vendetta and case as most bogus among the three FIRs he was booked in.
The CBI had registered an FIR on 14 May against him and others on allegations of bribe of Rs 50 lakh being paid him and his close associate S Bhaskararaman by a top executive of Vedanta group company Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd. (TSPL), which was setting a power plant in Punjab for re-issuance of project visa for 263 Chinese workers employed there.
Karti's father P Chidambaram was the home minister then.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.