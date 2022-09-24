NSE Phone Tapping Case: CBI Arrests Mumbai Ex-Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Saturday, 24 September arrested former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in relation to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) phone tapping case, news agency ANI reported.

A Delhi court also granted four-day CBI remand of Pandey, saying that the central investigating agency has sufficient grounds to proceed with the probe.

Pandey was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July and is presently in judicial custody.