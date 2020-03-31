‘Our Cattle May Starve Due to Lockdown,’ Rue Aarey’s Dairy Farmers

Stocking up on cattle feed, which includes grass and grains, for more than 10 days is not an option due to the chances of insect infestation. Also, the suddenness of the lockdown left dairy farmers unable to anticipate the impact it would have on the fodder.

Dairy farmer Sunil Mishra has no grains or grass left to feed his animals. With each animal consuming at least 18-20 kilograms of food, he is forced to beg and borrow from his fellow dairy farm owners.

“Each one has a certain amount of cattle feed stocked, some have 10 days’ worth of food, some five, some two days’ and some have no food. Those who don’t have any cattle feed are asking their neighbours for help. Because we are all in the same business, we are trying to help each other today and are left to worry about tomorrow,” says Mishra, pointing out milk production has decreased due to rationing cattle feed.