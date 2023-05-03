WhatsApp Groups and Memes Targeting Ambedkar: Students Allege Caste Bias at IIMC

Sakshi*, a Dalit student, who previously studied at the Delhi University, said that she developed a "thick skin" to caste-related prejudices long back.

"Most SC/ST students learn to face caste bias from an early age. It happens in school, university, at work. I developed a thick skin when I was studying in Delhi University. The college I was enrolled in did not have a functional SC/ST Cell. We agitated and pressured the administration into making it functional. The scope for such agitations is limited at IIMC. They (faculty) directly say that that we shouldn't get involved in activism or advocacy as it will impact our placements," she said.

While the official website of IIMC states that there is an SC/ST Cell in place to take stringent action in case of atrocities against marginalised students, none of the students who spoke to The Quint were aware of the existence of any such cell.

"It exists only on paper. We've never heard of this Cell. The only way for us to complain in case of caste-based violence/harassment is to reach out to our course in-charges or the DG and the ADG. You see what happens when we do that," Sakshi* said.

Speaking to The Quint, Sukhdeo Thorat, the Chairman of Indian Institute of Dalit Studies and former Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), said that the fact that the complaint was sent to the college authorities anonymously should not have deterred them from acting in the matter.

"If they (authorities) knew that there was a problem, they should have immediately acted on it. It's preferred if the complainant is known but there is no hard and fast rule that the complainant should reveal their identity. They shouldn't have waited for the situation to aggravate," said Thorat who was the Chairperson of the Thorat Committee set up in 2007 by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to investigate and publish a report on caste-based differential treatment faced by students from marginalised groups.