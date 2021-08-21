Caste-Based Census is Desire of People: Nitish Ahead of Monday's Meet With PM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday, 21 August, informed reporters in Patna that a delegation comprising a representative each from 10 parties is going to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday over demand for a caste census.

"It is the desire of the people that there must be a caste census," the CM said, as per ANI, adding that he hopes for "a positive discussion" on the issue.

As per Kumar's remarks from Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of opposition in the Assembly, will also be a part of the delegation. On Saturday, Kumar also added: