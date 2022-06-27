Sonia Gandhi's Personal Secretary Booked on Charges of Rape

The Delhi Police has registered a case of rape and criminal intimidation against Congress president Sonia Gandhi's personal secretary PP Madhavan on a complaint by a 26-year-old woman, officials said on Monday, 27 June.

The woman alleged that the accused lured her on the pretext of providing her with a job and had promised marriage, they said.

A police officer said the victim was allegedly raped and threatened with dire consequences by the accused if she reported the matter.

"A complaint was received at the Uttam Nagar police station on 25 June. A case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. We are investigating the matter," said M Harsha Vardhan, Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police.