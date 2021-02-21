Case Against Congress Leader Udit Raj for Tweet on Unnao Incident

The Uttar Pradesh police registered a case against Congress leader Udit Raj on Saturday, 20 February for his tweet over the death of two girls in Unnao. According to a report by NDTV, the cops alleged that the Congress leader propagated fake news that the teenagers were raped and their bodies cremated against the will of their family.

Quoting Superintendent of Police (SP), Anand Kulkarni, the report said that the post was an attempt to create anger through “misleading” rumours.

The post-mortem report did not confirm rape and the families had themselves cremated the bodies without any pressure, the SP said, adding that through the tweet, an effort was made to propagate concocted and fake news.