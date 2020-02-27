How To Make Cardless Cash Withdrawal Through ICICI, HDFC Bank ATMs
As a developing country, India is witnessing a shift towards digitisation. Earlier, people were forced to stand in long queues to solve any banking-related grievances. However, the scenario changed significantly when India began adopting new technology in government as well as private sector banks. The new technologies, include online shopping, recharge, ticket bookings and UPI transactions. In this article we will tell you how to withdraw cash without using ICICI, Axis and HDFC debit cards.
ICICI Bank Cardless Cash Withdrawal
Cardless cash withdrawal cannot be done through ICICI bank’s ATMs directly. However, cardless cash withdrawal can only be done by an individual not possessing a savings account with the bank. A person can transfer money to the beneficiary, even if the latter is not having savings account with the bank, by completing a simple transaction process with the help of the mobile number of the recipient.
- Withdrawal of cash without using a debit card
The sender, first, needs to login to the ICICI net banking portal by entering the required user id and password to make a cardless cash transaction. After logging in, the sender needs to visit the saving account and fill in the name, mobile number of the person (beneficiary) they want to transfer money to, via cardless cash withdrawal service.
After entering the required information, click on the tab ‘Fund Transfer’ and select the recipient to whom you want to transfer money under ‘Cardless Cash Withdrawal Services’. After selecting the beneficiary, enter the amount which you want to transfer. After successful authentication, the entered amount will be debited from the bank.
The sender will receive a 4-digit unique code on the registered mobile number, and the beneficiary will receive a 6-digit unique code on their mobile number from the ICICI bank. The sender, then, needs to share the 4-digit unique code with the beneficiary to proceed with the transaction process.
The last step to complete the transaction process would require the beneficiary to enter their mobile number along with the 4-digit and 6-digit unique code and the total amount at the ATM facility to receive the transferred money cash-in-hand.
- How to locate ICICI Bank's cardless cash withdrawal ATM?
To locate the nearest ICICI Bank’s cardless cash withdrawal ATM, the beneficiary needs to send a message to “SMS ATMCC <PINCODE>” to 922220888 and the location of the nearest cardless cash withdrawal enabled ATM. As of now, people can withdraw cash from around more than 10,000 ICICI ATMs across the country.
Axis Bank Cardless Cash Withdrawal
Similar to ICICI bank’s concept, people not having a savings account in Axis bank can make cardless cash withdrawals. Axis bank provides a service called Instant Money Transfer (IMT) which allows people to transfer money to the beneficiaries.
- Withdrawal of cash without using a debit card
Just like ICICI bank’s process, in Axis bank too, the sender needs to initiate the fund transfer by entering the name, mobile number and address of the beneficiary. After this, the sender needs to enter the amount which he/she wants to transfer and set a unique sender code which would be needed by the beneficiary.
After the process is initiated, the beneficiary will receive the IMT amount, SMS Code (Automatically Axis Bank will generate this and send to it to the beneficiary), IMT ID (It is a unique code which can be used to refer your IMT transaction) and IMT Expiry date.
Now, the beneficiary, on visiting the ATM has to select the IMT option in which they have to select ‘Withdraw IMT’ and enter the required details. The cash will be dispensed as soon as all the details are verified.
The sender can transfer a maximum amount of Rs 10,000 per day to the beneficiary and a total of Rs 25,000 can be transferred in a month. For every transaction, an amount of Rs 25 is charged, which will be deducted from the sender’s account. In case of cancellation or expiry of the transaction, no service charges will be refunded to the sender’s bank account.
Same procedure is followed for cardless cash transaction through HDFC bank. As per the official website of HDFC, cardless cash withdrawal request can be initiated for a minimum amount of Rs 100 and up to a maximum amount of Rs10,000 per day or Rs 25,000 per month for a beneficiary (The limits may be subject to change as per regulatory guidelines).
A successful cardless cash withdrawal request will be valid for a period of 24 hours from the time of the creation of request. After 24 hours, the request will be reversed to the initiator's account.
