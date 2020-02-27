How To Make Cardless Cash Withdrawal Through ICICI, HDFC Bank ATMs

The sender, first, needs to login to the ICICI net banking portal by entering the required user id and password to make a cardless cash transaction. After logging in, the sender needs to visit the saving account and fill in the name, mobile number of the person (beneficiary) they want to transfer money to, via cardless cash withdrawal service.

After entering the required information, click on the tab ‘Fund Transfer’ and select the recipient to whom you want to transfer money under ‘Cardless Cash Withdrawal Services’. After selecting the beneficiary, enter the amount which you want to transfer. After successful authentication, the entered amount will be debited from the bank.