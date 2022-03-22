'Can't be Considered Human': Karnataka Play Attacks Hijab-Wearing Women

"Today, the court's judgment has quashed it. No one should wear them. Where they (Muslim women) go, whom they meet, must be investigated by the intelligence department," added another character.

While the exact date of the play is unknown, it could have been held on 16 March, as one of the characters also said that the "judgment was delivered yesterday. But, prior to that, we, the activists, had executed riots".

Replying to this, another character said, "We had donned saffron shawls for the same reason. If we hadn't donned our shawls, the case wouldn't have gotten this wild."