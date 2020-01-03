Can States Refuse To Implement NPR And NRC?

The legislation of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the impending National Population Register, and thereafter National Register of Indian Citizens have set the stage for a potential showdown between the Centre and states.

The NPR will be the base database for the NRC, as stated in several government documents. The West Bengal government-run by All India Trinamool Congress Party has ordered a stay on all NPR activities, as reported by news agency PTI. Soon after, Kerala also put NPR work on hold, the report said.

The Indian National Congress, in power in five states, has protested against the CAA and NRC, and its leaders have in speeches and rallies said Congress chief ministers will not permit the NRC to progress.