‘Can a 4-Month-Old Protest?’: SC on Infant’s Death at Shaheen Bagh

"We do not want people to use this platform to further create problems," the bench said, expressing unhappiness that the lawyers were deviating from the main issue it took cognisance of.

"We are not considering either CAA or NRC. We are not considering the abuses like Pakistani hurled in schools, the bench said.

The bench made it clear that it was not stifling anybody's voice.

"We are not stifling any voice. This is a properly constituted suo motu proceedings by the Supreme Court of India," the bench said.

The two women lawyers said they were seeking intervention on behalf of journalist and activist John Dayal and a woman who is the mother of two children.

The 4-month-old baby had passed away in his sleep on the night of 30 January after returning from Shaheen Bagh where his parents had taken him during the anti-CAA protest.