Urdu Won’t Be Sole Official Language in J&K, Cabinet Approves Bill
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, 2 September, approved Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Urdu, Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi and English to be official languages in Jammu and Kashmir under the new Bill approved by the Cabinet."
Javadekar said this has been done based on public demand, reported Financial Express. He said the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020 will be introduced in Parliament in the upcoming Monsoon Session.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh told reporters, “Inclusion of Dogri, Hindi and Kashmiri as official languages in Jammu & Kashmir is not only a fulfillment of a long-pending public demand but also in keeping with the spirit of equality ushered after 5 August 2019.”
Earlier, Urdu was recognised as the sole official language of the erstwhile state.
