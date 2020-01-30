CAA Row: Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan Detained at Delhi Gate
Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav on Thursday, 30 January, claimed that he and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan were detained by police, along with around 50 other protesters, while protesting at the Delhi Gate.
Yadav initially alleged they were dragged and pushed into a bus and were being taken to an unknown destination. Later, in a tweet, he said that they had been taken to the Harinagar stadium.
The police action against Yadav and Bhushan came on a day when a man fired a gun at a group of anti-CAA protesters in the Jamia area, leading to a student being injured. The man was later taken into custody and questioned.
Later in the day, Prashant Bhushan tweeted about the firing incident, saying that he saluted protesters for their calm.
Meanwhile, several people, including CPI general secretary D Raja and senior party leader Atul Kumar Anjaal, were also allegedly detained at Rajghat on Thursday where they went to form a human chain in “solidarity with the Constitution, democracy and secularism” and against CAA.
"We were detained from Rajghat after we went there to take part in the human chain in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. Delhi Police has detained us and put us in a bus..." Raja had told PTI.
