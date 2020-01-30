CAA Row: Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan Detained at Delhi Gate

Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav on Thursday, 30 January, claimed that he and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan were detained by police, along with around 50 other protesters, while protesting at the Delhi Gate.

Yadav initially alleged they were dragged and pushed into a bus and were being taken to an unknown destination. Later, in a tweet, he said that they had been taken to the Harinagar stadium.