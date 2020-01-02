CAA Unrest: Varanasi Toddler’s Mother Released After 2 Weeks

Mother of a 15-month-old child, who was left alone after her parents were arrested amid the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Varanasi, has been released after almost two weeks of imprisonment.

"She is dependent on my milk, I was worried about her. It was very tough for me," Ekta told news agency ANI.

Ekta and her husband Ravi were arrested on 19 December, leaving 15-month old Arya without her parents. Both were arrested when people gathered in Beniya Bagh area of Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, to protest the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), defying Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) imposed by police.

There’s no information on Ravi’s release yet.