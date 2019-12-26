‘This Isn’t Leadership’: Army Chief Gets Political on CAA Protests
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, 26 December, that “leaders who lead people in inappropriate directions are not leaders,” referencing the ongoing student protests in different parts of the country against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
The comment was made during his speech at the Six Sigma Star Healthcare Summit in Delhi.
General Rawat went on to say that “even among a crowd you find that leaders emerge. Leaders are those who lead people in the right direction. Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions.”
Several prominent activist and historians also commented on General Rawat’s comment
Historian Ramchandra Guha tweeted his response in the form of a fact check.
Indian activist Yogendra Yadav also tweeted on the Army Chief’s comment.
The Indian Army has regularly been used on request by state governments to aid local administrations in controlling control protests against CAA. On 12 December, several columns of the Indian military were deployed in Assam and Tripura to aid the local police. The Army had been deployed in the region till 17 December.
On 26 December, the Uttar Pradesh police served notice to over 300 people in connection with ‘damage to public property’ during the anti-CAA protests in the state. Twenty-eight people were also issued notices in regard to ‘public damages’ of nearly Rs 25 lakh.
