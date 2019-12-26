‘This Isn’t Leadership’: Army Chief Gets Political on CAA Protests

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, 26 December, that “leaders who lead people in inappropriate directions are not leaders,” referencing the ongoing student protests in different parts of the country against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The comment was made during his speech at the Six Sigma Star Healthcare Summit in Delhi.

General Rawat went on to say that “even among a crowd you find that leaders emerge. Leaders are those who lead people in the right direction. Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions.”