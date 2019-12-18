Thapar, Chomsky & 10,000 More Decry Police Brutality at Jamia, AMU
A statement signed by over 10,000 students, academicians and teachers from across the globe has condemned “in the strongest possible terms the police brutality in Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi, and the ongoing illegal siege and curfew imposed on Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh.”
The statement, signed by eminent scholars including Romila Thapar, Noam Chomsky, Judith Butler and Nivedita Menon amongst others, says that the Citizenship Amendment Act bars Muslims in neighbouring countries from acquiring Indian citizenship and thereby “contravenes the right to equality and secular citizenship enshrined in the Indian constitution.”
“On 15 December at JMI, police fired tear gas shells, entered hostels and attacked students studying in the library and praying in the mosque. Over 200 students have been severely injured, many who are in critical condition. Because of the blanket curfew and internet blockage imposed at AMU, we fear a similar situation of violence is unfolding, without any recourse to the press or public.”
While stating that peaceful gatherings and protests cannot be treated as criminal misconduct, the statement says that police action in the two varsities is “blatantly illegal”.
Expressing solidarity with student protesters, the statement assures that its signatories are concerned about the preservation of universities as non-militarised spaces for freedom of thought and expression.
It finally says that “as teachers, students, scholars and members of civil society across the world, we are watching with extreme concern the situation unfolding at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.”
