Thapar, Chomsky & 10,000 More Decry Police Brutality at Jamia, AMU

A statement signed by over 10,000 students, academicians and teachers from across the globe has condemned “in the strongest possible terms the police brutality in Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi, and the ongoing illegal siege and curfew imposed on Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh.”

The statement, signed by eminent scholars including Romila Thapar, Noam Chomsky, Judith Butler and Nivedita Menon amongst others, says that the Citizenship Amendment Act bars Muslims in neighbouring countries from acquiring Indian citizenship and thereby “contravenes the right to equality and secular citizenship enshrined in the Indian constitution.”