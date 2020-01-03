Anti-CAA Protester Sadaf Jafar Granted Bail After Two Weeks
Two weeks after Lucknow police arrested UP Congress media spokesperson and former teacher Sadaf Jafar during an anti-CAA protest, a sessions court on Friday, 3 January, granted her bail.
Jafar was picked up by police while participating in a protest in Lucknow on 19 December. Incidentally, her arrest was captured on video as she was live on Facebook during the protest.
A huge number of people, including eminent personalities like Swara Bhasker, Mira Nair and Mahesh Bhatt, also raised the issue of her treatment while in custody on social media.
Earlier, on 23 December, a court had rejected Jafar's plea stating that “the offences under which she has been booked are serious in nature and she is not entitled to bail.”
