ByteDance Goes to Court as India Freezes Its Bank Accounts: Report

Indian authorities have blocked the bank accounts of ByteDance in the country alleging tax evasion, and in response, the company has asked a court to quash the directive fearing that it will hit its operations hard, two sources with insider knowledge informed Reuters.

In January, ByteDance cut its workforce in India following the Indian government’s ban on its popular video app TikTok, which was first prohibited last year amid a border confrontation between India and China.

ByteDance still has around 1,300 employees in the country, most of whom work in its overseas operations, including activities such as content moderation.

According to the report, two of ByteDance India’s bank accounts in Citibank and HSBC were blocked by authorities in mid-March owing to alleged tax evasion pertaining to the online advertising dealings between the ByteDance’s unit in India and its parent body in Singapore, TikTok Pte Ltd, the sources said.