Voting Underway for By-elections in 3 Lok Sabha, 29 Assembly Seats

In Assam, Tamulpur, Mariani, and Thowra are going to polls, where sitting Congress MLAs quit to join the BJP. In Assam's Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, the elections are a result of vacancies left by the sitting leader's demise.

Among the other Assembly constituencies going to the bypolls are Jobat, Raigaon and Prithvipur in MP, Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai in HP, Rajabala, Mawryngkneng and Mawphlang in Meghalaya, and two each in Bihar, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

In Himachal, the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly seat witnessed a voter turnout of over 27 percent till 12 pm, while the Mandi Lok Sabha recorded a turnout of 19 percent, PTI reported.